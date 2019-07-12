Dayton Police host youth camp for families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department teamed up with the National Conference of Community Justice to hold a youth camp and dinner.

The goal was to bridge the gap in police-community relations in order to help build safer neighborhoods.

“We now have kids with allies in the police force. So that police officer who once may have been scary for a lot of the youth can now say that person is friendly, that person is a friend,” says Program Manager Lake Miller.

This is the eighth year for the event and the first held in West Dayton.

