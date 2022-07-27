DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Those seeking a career change had the opportunity to participate in hands-on scenarios with the Dayton Police Department on Saturday.

On July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Dayton Police Department held a law enforcement experience event to encourage people to join the force. The event took place at the Dayton Police Academy.

“We invited them all out here today to get some hands-on experience with the bomb squad, the SWAT team, the firearm ranges,” said Tony Murphy, Dayton police recruiting officer.

The department is looking to get more officers out on the streets, so those interested were invited to the interactive event.

According to Murphy, there is a need for diversity in their officers as well.

Murphy said, “Getting those people in and having that diversity here in our department is great for our community, great for our city, great for our department.”

To apply to the Citizen’s Police Academy for fall 2023, click here.