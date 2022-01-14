DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police received special training Friday on how to handle crisis situations not involving a firearm. The training is a result of the City of Dayton’s police reform working group recommendations.

The training is called the Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) Program.

The eight-hour training included both lecture and scenario-based training. Officers learned how to confront a variety of scenarios where someone is upset, they have a weapon that’s not a firearm and officers have to safely diffuse the situation.

ICAT uses crisis recognition, communication skills and proper tactics to de-escalate the situation and allow more resources to get to the scene.

“These are tactics that we have used, these are tactics that our SWAT team will use to maintain space and distance to allow them more time to react to a situation,” Dayton Police Academy Commander Lt. Matt Dickey said.

Dickey said one of the critical elements of this training is using cover and distance from the person officers are talking to.

“Frequently what you see in situations where officers could do better is because they’ve gotten too close to a suspect and they can, the officers have to react forcefully to the situation, when in reality if they had stayed back or from a greater distance, there’d be no force involved,” Dickey said.

ICAT was brought to the department after the city’s reform working group suggested 34 police training recommendations for the Dayton Police Department.

“This is a program that’s been around for a few years, it’s a program that I’ve personally looked at, and we thought it was good to bring to the police department, but it also met a lot of the goals of the mayor’s working groups as far as training and use of force and de-escalation went,” Dickey said.

After Friday, the majority of sworn Dayton Police personnel will be trained with ICAT. It will be included as part of future training and review for the department.