DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This year, several families across the Dayton area have been adopted through the Dayton Police Department’s Angel Tree.

Angel Tree provides families with gifts supplied by officers, squads, administrative personnel, family and friends, Dayton Police said. Starting in 2012, Angel Tree has been an ongoing and popular tradition within the department.

Dayton Police said this year’s Angel Tree is helping 14 families, including 51 children. Nominated by various community programs and patrol officers, these families were all spoken for in less than 12 hours. There is also an anonymous donor who is providing a special gift for each family.