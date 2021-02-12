Dayton Police give tips on how to stay safe while driving in winter weather

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — AAA announced in a press release Friday that its road teams have helped more than 2,600 stranded motorists just this week in the Miami Valley.

Dayton Police say that drivers should be ready for a difficult commute Monday and Tuesday of next week. Though roads are being pretreated, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared.

Before driving, police say you should clear off your windshield and the roof of your car — as well as make sure you can see out of all windows and your side mirrors. When driving on the road slow down, a vehicles brakes perform differently on snow and ice.

Lastly, give plenty of room to snow plows and other drivers to avoid causing a crash.

“As the roads get worse, again, your vehicle might brake different than the vehicle in front of you, the vehicle in front of you could come to a stop a lot faster than you do, and that causes a lot of these rear-end accidents,” said Sgt. Gordan Cairns of the Dayton Police Department.