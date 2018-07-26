Dayton police find dog chained in yard, unable to move

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton found a dog chained in a backyard unable to move or lie down.

The discovery was made around 2:40 am Thursday after police were called to the first block of S. Irwin Street to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

According to a police report on the incident, officers were unable to find anyone matching the description of the man reported and no one answered when officers knocked on the door of the 29 S. Irwin Street home.

When police searched the backyard, they heard noises coming from the back door. One of the officers shined a flashlight toward the noises and discovered a small, white Pitbull chained to the fence.

The officer noted in a police report the chain was pulled taught preventing the dog from moving in any direction away from the fence or even to lay down properly.

Officers also found food and water bowl that were empty and out of reach of the dog.

The report states when the dog was found he would only stand on three legs and would not put any pressure on his back right leg.

Offices tried again to contact the resident inside the home and, according to the report, although people could be heard inside the house no one answered when officers repeatedly knocked on the door.

The dog was placed in the rear of a Dayton Police cruiser and taken to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.