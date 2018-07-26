Dayton police find dog chained in yard, unable to move
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton found a dog chained in a backyard unable to move or lie down.
The discovery was made around 2:40 am Thursday after police were called to the first block of S. Irwin Street to investigate a report of a suspicious person.
According to a police report on the incident, officers were unable to find anyone matching the description of the man reported and no one answered when officers knocked on the door of the 29 S. Irwin Street home.
When police searched the backyard, they heard noises coming from the back door. One of the officers shined a flashlight toward the noises and discovered a small, white Pitbull chained to the fence.
The officer noted in a police report the chain was pulled taught preventing the dog from moving in any direction away from the fence or even to lay down properly.
Officers also found food and water bowl that were empty and out of reach of the dog.
The report states when the dog was found he would only stand on three legs and would not put any pressure on his back right leg.
Offices tried again to contact the resident inside the home and, according to the report, although people could be heard inside the house no one answered when officers repeatedly knocked on the door.
The dog was placed in the rear of a Dayton Police cruiser and taken to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.
Previous
Two semi-trucks and pickup on fire in...
Next
One man hospitalized after...
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Fair visitors encouraged to practice good hygiene when exposed to livestock exhibits
Environmental Health Director with Greene County Public Health, Jeff Webb, talked with 2 NEWS about tips on how to stay healthy at the fairRead More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dayton's Tech Town receives new funding from the state
The project will include the convergence of cutting-edge technologies and collaborations between the Air Force Research Laboratory and other organizations like the Ohio State University.Read More »
-
UPDATE: Driver killed in I-75 crash in Shelby County has been identified
Three semis and three passenger cars were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the semis failed to slow down for traffic and struck the rear of the other vehicles.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
62-year-old indicted for child pornography
The Kettering Police Department responded to a call about a memory card that reportedly contained pictures of child pornography. 62-year-old Jeff McDonald was identified as the owner of the memory card, and as a result the Dayton Police Department was notified and began an investigation of McDonald’s memory card and his cell phone.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Four people indicted for marijuana grow operation in Montgomery County
The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) received information back in September of 2017 about a large marijuana cultivation and distribution organization.Read More »