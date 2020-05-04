Dayton Police Dept. donates Girl Scout cookies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies to Good Neighbor House on Monday.

Officers dropped off the sweets so they can be added to the organization’s food pantry. Chief Richard Biehl bought the cookies from some local troops who were unable to sell them at their usual spots because of the pandemic.

“Girl Scout cookies are probably the number one staple at this time of year, that you’re like, ‘Oh, I just want those Thin Mints’ or ‘I want those Tagalongs.’ It’s the way that another organization can raise money to help their cause and we’re just glad we can be a part of that,” said Michelle Collier, COO of Good Neighbor House.

