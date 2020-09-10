Dayton Police Department testing out body camera system

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are testing a body camera system. Police Chief Richard Biehl said this will help them decide if they want to invest the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed to buy one.

Biehl said they are about five weeks into the pilot study and all three PODs are testing them. He said so far they’ve learned this technology has advantages and disadvantages.

Dayton Police have been testing out these 20 body camera systems since August 5. Chief Biehl says they are looking for a camera that can provide a close-up view of an event and capture reliable audio. He said so far the cameras haven’t captured too many significant events but are providing additional information for all encounters.

“This isn’t simple and it’s not an easy solution to any one particular challenge to policing and police interactions,” said Biehl.

He said the benefit of this technology is that it does provide additional evidence but he said it still has its limitations.

“They may not adequately document the amount of resistance an officer is experiencing when encountering someone who is not being cooperative,” said Biehl.

Biehl said they would have to buy hundreds of cameras to equip just patrol officers. This would cost hundreds of thousand of dollars so they want to make sure it’s worth the price tag.

“It does require the dedication of an administrative staff to do the archiving, the review, redaction, and dissemination of video either for criminal trials or public records release,” said Biehl.

He said the study has no set timeline but will likely last another two months. At the end, he said it won’t be just the police department who makes the final decision.

“We’ll be looking to work with city administration, certainly the committees who are working on this issue, we’re going to give them input as well as city commission,” said Biehl. “All to come up with the prudent path to take.”

Biehl said the earliest these body cams could be implemented would be 2021, again, if the purchase is approved.