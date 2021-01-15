Dayton Police Department shares 2020 crime data

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department has shared crime information from 2020. Chief Biehl says that all crime is down 24% over the last decade, but there are still some areas of concern. aggravated assault is up 25% this year. Shooting into a persons home or habitation is up 52%, and homicides are up 23% in the last 3 years. In 2020 there were 47 homicides, marking the most in 21 years.

Chief Biehl says the the majority of these crimes have been occurring in West Dayton. Fatal car crashes were also up in 2020, with 19 people killed. Biehl blames this number on distracted drivers and people who participate in drag racing on highways. “Unacceptable. We have seen a degradation in the driving environment that even in my limited time on driving highways that I’ve seen…the driving is shocking,” said Chief Biehl.

Mental health issues also saw a spike in 2020, one that Chief Biehl feels could be partially caused by the isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health called hit 376 in 2020, with suicide and attempts up 67%. There were also a total of 115 overdoses last year as well.

When asked if he’s seen anything like this spike, Biehl said no. “This to me when I saw this, the only way I could describe it is jaw dropping,” said Biehl. The Chief hopes to see major changes in 2021. “I think we’ve got a lot of work to do on ag. assaults, shooting, homicides. That is way way way unacceptable,” said Biehl.