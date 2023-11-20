DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

According to a Facebook post by Dayton Police & Fire, 16-year-old Jaml Williams was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 18.

At the time, Williams was wearing a red and black jacket and blue jeans and was carrying a gray bookbag. He also reportedly had a black hockey mask.

Williams is described as weighing 155 pounds and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Dayton police also reported that Williams is insulin dependent.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. You can also submit to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers online.