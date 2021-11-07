DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday, November 7, 2021 marks two years since the death of Dayton Police Detective Jorge DelRio, the Dayton Police Department said in a post on Twitter.

We Remember: Detective & DEA TFO Jorge DelRio, a 30 yr veteran, was mortally wounded serving a search warrant on Ruskin Rd. He was shot while descending stairs into the basement of the home. Det. DelRio remained on life support until his organs could be donated. E.O.W: 11/7/2019 pic.twitter.com/2wvtfsxWXN — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 7, 2021

In November of 2019, DelRio was shot while serving a search warrant on Ruskin Road. He was mortally wounded and died three days later.

A section of Monument Avenue was dedicated to Detective DelRio in June of 2021 and renamed “Detective Jorge Del Rio Way.” On October 19, his name was added to the DEA Wall of Honor in Washington D.C.