DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is warning residents of a new potential phone scam.

According to a social media post by Dayton Police & Fire, the Dayton Police Department has received multiple reports of scammers calling and claiming to be with the department.

“These scams can be very convincing using multiple things that might make you think you’re talking to someone within law enforcement,” reads the post.

Dayton police reminded residents that no law enforcement agency will ever ask for money, gift cards, money orders, cashier’s checks or other forms of payment.

If you receive a suspected scam call, you are advised to hang up and call 937-333-COPS (2677).