Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department held a press conference about a ‘critical incident’ on Friday, June 9, at 4:15 p.m.

According to police, on Wednesday, June 7 at 5:49 a.m., the regional dispatch center received a call about a damaged white SUV that was unoccupied near Gillespie Park in the Desoto Bass apartment complex. The SUV had a deployed airbag and was starting to smoke.

Dayton police and fire responded to the area. As officers approached the injured driver, he told them that he needed help. Police requested a medic for the driver at 6:03 a.m.

As they waited for the medic, the driver became agitated and backed himself up against a cruiser, balling his fists. Officers attempted to handcuff the driver, but he resisted, and a struggle ensued, according to police.

During the struggle, the man grabbed an officer’s taser, reportedly ripping it from his duty vest. Officers were able to place the man in handcuffs. Police noted that the man lost consciousness after being secured in the handcuffs.

The man was transported to a hospital at 6:28 a.m. Once at the hospital, drug paraphernalia was reportedly located on his person. The man is currently in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital, police say. The two Dayton Police Department officers involved in the incident were identified as Officer Chelsea Weitz and Officer Dylan Lehotay.

The incident remains under investigation.