DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is looking for people to make up the 111th Police Recruit Class.



The application period for potential police recruits opens March 1, 2021 and continues until April 26, 2021.



The department said it has specialized positions including detective, bike patrol, mobile crisis response team, S.W.A.T. member, evidence technician and crime prevention.

The class will begin in early 2022.

To apply, visit jobs.daytonohio.gov