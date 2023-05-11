DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is welcoming new additions to its K-9 unit.

According to a Facebook post by Dayton Police and Fire, Detective Ross Nagy and K-9 North are the newest officers to join the department.

North can detect seven different types of explosives by their scents, said the post. He is also certified in the recovery of evidence, with an emphasis on ballistics.

North’s partner, Det. Nagy, has been with the department since 2007.

Dayton police said that North was paid for through an Ohio Homeland Security law enforcement grant.

(Photo/Dayton Police and Fire)

(Photo/Dayton Police and Fire)

(Photo/Dayton Police and Fire)

(Photo/Dayton Police and Fire)