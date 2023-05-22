DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is investigating four shootings that happened overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the first shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Sunday on Maplehurst Avenue. A man was reportedly shot and taken to the hospital.

The second shooting happened approximately two hours later. A victim reportedly walked up to the fire station on West Third Street after having been shot nearby. That person was taken to the hospital.

Around 15 minutes later, another shooting victim walked into Kettering Health Dayton, however, it is unknown where that shooting took place.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, there were reports of shots fired around Cedarhurst Avenue in Westwood — close to where the first shooting occurred.

Dispatch reported that neighbors heard screaming, but it is not known if anyone was shot.

At this point, it is unclear whether any of these shootings are connected.