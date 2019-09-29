Dayton Police cruiser involved in crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton Police cruiser was involved in a crash early Sunday.

It happened on the W. Monument Avenue Bridge at 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch records show four juveniles were in the other vehicle. All four were unresponsive following the crash.

Records indicate a Dayton Police officer was injured.

According to dispatch records, two of the juveniles were trapped inside the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Five medics were called to the scene, for people with reported head and neck injuries.

No conditions have been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

