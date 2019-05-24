Dayton police cruiser involved in crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.
Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the officer reported that their cruiser was hit in the area of North Main Street and Ashwood Avenue around 1 pm.
The intersection was closed for a short time in order for crews to clear the scene.
No injuries were reported.
