Dayton police cruiser involved in crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the officer reported that their cruiser was hit in the area of North Main Street and Ashwood Avenue around 1 pm.

The intersection was closed for a short time in order for crews to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

