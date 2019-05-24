Local News

Dayton police cruiser involved in crash

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:10 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 04:09 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the officer reported that their cruiser was hit in the area of North Main Street and Ashwood Avenue around 1 pm.

The intersection was closed for a short time in order for crews to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

