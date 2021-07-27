Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl retires after 13 years of service

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton Police hosted a community wide event honoring Chief Richard Biehl who is set to retire after 13 years of service.

Biehl has led the department for over 13 years, which is the third longest tenure of any Dayton police chief. He said throughout his time here in Dayton, there are many sweet memories.

“Quite simply, I am grateful for the opportunity given to me as police chief,” said Biehl. “It’s the support I’ve received from the community, elected officials, city administrators, department directors and the men and women of the Dayton Police Department and our local, state and federal partners. I salute all of you for your overwhelming support and dedication and contributing efforts to make our community a safer place to work, play and gather.”

Vandalia’s police chief said the Miami Valley will definitely be different without Biehl.

“It’s been truly an honor and a privilege to work with him and be in many, various meetings and being in partnerships on a various number of programs throughout Dayton and Montgomery County,” said Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse. “The one thing I’ve always admired about Chief Biehl is that he’s innovative in his thinking, he is always putting the community first in each program that we’ve implemented and he truly is a leader within the law enforcement community and has the respect not just locally and statewide but nationally from a number of chiefs across the nation.”

Biehl’s entire law enforcement career spans 43 years.