Dayton police chief does yoga, martial arts with kids

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 70 kids from across the Miami Valley are taking part in the National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) Police and Youth Together Camp this week.

The purpose is for boys and girls ages 10-12 to spend the week learning and playing alongside police officers, in hopes of forming lasting bonds and relationships that will facilitate trust and understanding.

On Wednesday, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl spent the afternoon teaching local kids basic yoga poses for a purpose.

“Yoga is a very effective way for people to improve health,” said Biehl. “To be able to self-regulate, and so is the martial arts, actually they go pretty well together.”

Biehl was a martial artist for 15 years, and passed along some of those skills to the 10-12 year olds, some who came from as far as Yellow Springs.

“It not only promotes better health, but also better psychological health,” said Biehl. “One of the benefits, people can just be much better at what they’re doing whether it’s athletic activities or other activities that require a lot of focus and attention.”

But it wasn’t just Biehl hanging out with the kids, in fact officers from ten different local agencies are participating.

On Thursday, August 1, the Police and Youth Together Camp will welcome campers’ families for a cookout and ‘Ask the Officer’ session, which begins at 6 p.m.

Police and Youth Together Camp is held at the Capt. John C. Post Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #44, located at 4275 Powell Rd.

For more information, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.