DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department will no longer be filing police reports for non-injury crashes, the department announced on Friday.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, officers will continue to respond to all crashes, however, they will only file a report if the crash involves death or transportation to a hospital, hit-and-runs, OVI’s or damage that requires at least one vehicle to be towed.

In 2022, DPD responded to 3,257 crashes that were non-injury crashes, where each call on average was 1 hour 24 minutes.

“Ultimately this change is expected to collectively save our officers 12 hours per day to focus on high priority calls,” DPD says.

If a driver does not have a license and is involved in a vehicle crash, DPD officers will respond to make a proper citation for the incident.

The policy will be enacted on Monday, July 17 at 12:01 a.m. For more information and more frequently asked questions, you can see the post by Dayton Police and Fire here.