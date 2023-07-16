DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is injured after a reported townhouse crash in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers with the Dayton Police Department were initially called to the 5400 block of Hoover Avenue in Dayton at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. At 11:30 a.m., officers were called back to a reported crash at a townhouse.

One person was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on the reason behind the first call to respond. It is not currently known if anyone was taken into custody following the crash.