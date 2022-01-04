DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead and several others are injured after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday.

Dayton Police told 2 NEWS at around 5 p.m. they received reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Randolph Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds who later died. Additionally, at least two people were taken to the hospital. Police said one person is in serious condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries

It’s not known at this time what led up to the shooting. This is the second and third homicide in Dayton this year.

WDTN is working to learn to more information and we will update this developing story as we receive updates.