Dayton Police asking for help locating mom, child last heard from in May 2020

Pamela Morgan and her infant child, Adelaie, were last seen in May 2020. (Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help locating Pamela Morgan and her one-year-old daughter, Adelaie.

According to police, Morgan was last in contact with family in May 2020. She was staying at a hotel on Poe Avenue in Vandalia at the time.

Police told 2 NEWS they are looking to check on their welfare. Morgan was described as being 5’6″, roughly 150 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information about either Morgan or her daughter, police ask that you contact Detective Alley at 937-333-7619 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

