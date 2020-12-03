Dayton Police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old boy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are asking for the publics assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old last seen leaving his school on Smithville Road.

Devin Meriwether is 4’8″, roughly 90 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a grey “Montgomery Prep Academy” polo with a black long sleeve shirt underneath and khaki pants.

Police believe the last place he was seen walking was west on Kemper Avenue. Authorities ask that you contact 911 if you see him or know where he is.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.