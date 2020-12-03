Dayton Police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old boy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are asking for the publics assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old last seen leaving his school on Smithville Road.

Devin Meriwether is 4’8″, roughly 90 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a grey “Montgomery Prep Academy” polo with a black long sleeve shirt underneath and khaki pants.

Police believe the last place he was seen walking was west on Kemper Avenue. Authorities ask that you contact 911 if you see him or know where he is.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS