Dayton Police ask for help identifying knife-wielding robbery suspect

Dayton Police are looking for the woman pictured in connection with robbery at knifepoint. (Photo: Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police took to Twitter Thursday asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

In the post, DPD asked for help identifying a woman suspected of robbing a man at knifepoint at a bus stop in the 500 block of Salem Avenue. The incident took place on February 15.

The suspect is a woman, 5-feet 3-inches tall weighing approximately 180 pounds. Police say in the post the woman fled on a blue mountain bike. Another woman was also present but police say she did not take part in the robbery.

If you have any information you are urged to call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.