Dayton Police ask for help finding witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying possible witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash that took place the morning of July 30.

Stephen Downey, 42, of Miamisburg, died as a result of the crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck on southbound I-75 near Stanley Avenue that Friday morning.

Police want to reach out to the drivers of the black pickup truck, the straight box truck and the semi truck, all of which may have critical information about the fatal crash.

If you witnessed this crash, please call Det. D. McDonald with the Traffic Services Unit at 937-333-1141.

