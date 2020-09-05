Dayton Police ask for help finding missing autistic teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hanna Hightower | Provided by DPD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police need help finding Hanna Hightower, 18, who was last seen Sept. 1 on Oxford Avenue wearing a grey hoodie with purple pajama pants and brown boots.

Hightower has brown hair, is roughly 5’2″ and 120 lbs. She is also autistic and police say she has other health issues.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS