Dayton Police ask for help finding missing autistic teen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police need help finding Hanna Hightower, 18, who was last seen Sept. 1 on Oxford Avenue wearing a grey hoodie with purple pajama pants and brown boots.

Hightower has brown hair, is roughly 5’2″ and 120 lbs. She is also autistic and police say she has other health issues.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.