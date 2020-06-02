Live Now
Steven Whalen Memorial vandalized, DPD seek donations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Steven Whalen Memorial wall was vandalized and repainted over the weekend, but Monday night the wall was vandalized again.

Dayton Police and community members are seeking support to reclaim the Steve Whalen Memorial.  Donations of any dollar amount will go towards planning, supplies and artist fees to redo the memorial later this year or early next year.

The Dayton Police Department says that the Victory Project has stepped up to manage all donations with no fee. 

For anyone willing to donate, Dayton Police ask that checks be made out to “The Victory Project” care of Officer Whalen Memorial. 

Checks can be mailed to 409 Troy Street, Dayton, OH 45404.

