Dayton Police arrest ‘most wanted’ woman suspected of vehicular assault

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department has captured a woman on Miami Valley Crime Stoppers “most wanted” list.

Shawna Harris, 25, was wanted for her involvement in a head-on crash that allegedly paralyzed a 5-year-old in early January. She was located hiding in Xenia, Ohio and was arrested by Dayton Police and the US Marshal’s SOFAST Task Force, according to police.

According to a crash report, Harris went left of center while driving north on Philadelphia Drive which caused her to run head-on into another car. The report indicates that Harris was had four other people in the vehicle with her, including a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old.

Police officers marked that all three children suffered from “suspected serious injury” and were all taken to Dayton Children’s hospital. Harris also suffered serious injury but her 23-year-old passenger only received minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Grandview Hospital with suspect serious injuries.

The crash report indicates that both Harris and the other driver’s blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit at the time of the incident.