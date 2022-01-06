DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department and the Human Relations Council will host a “Know Your Rights” session on Thursday.

On Jan. 6, at 6 p.m., the next “Know Your Rights” session will be held in the conference room of the Dayton Metro Library Madden Hills Branch at 2542 Germantown St.

According to the Human Rights Council, Professor Thaddeus Hoffmeister of the University of Dayton School of Law will present information on the rights and responsibilities of residents when interacting with police.

The Human Rights Council said space is limited and participants are encouraged to register here.

Additional sessions will be held at various locations throughout Dayton over the coming year.