Dayton Police adopt families through Angel Tree program
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a difficult year, the Dayton Police Department is giving back to a community that has showed them so much support.

They provided Christmas to gifts to several families through their annual Angel Tree program. An ornament was placed on the tree with every wish that a local child has, then departments adopted the families, providing them with gifts and new winter coats.

“As we all know, this has been a trying year for the department and the community as a whole. We wanted to end on a positive note and come together,” said Sgt. Danielle Cash.

This year, the Angel Tree will help 16 families, including 44 children, all across Dayton.

