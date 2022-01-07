DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department’s traffic division gave an update on last year’s statistics.

Dayton Police said during a briefing on traffic safety that despite the number of crashes in 2021, there was a slight drop in fatal crashes in the city. In 2021, there were 26 fatalities compared to 30 in 2020.

However, Sergeant Cairns with Dayton Police said the department saw an increase in crashes involving pedestrians. Cairns said 26 percent of fatal crashes in Dayton involved pedestrians in 2021, with seven pedestrians having been killed on the roadways.

Cairns said Dayton Police is focusing on ways to reduce those crashes and reminding drivers to watch for pedestrians.

“If you are involved in an accident with someone or something, please stay at the scene,” said Cairns. “Do the proper thing. Exchange the information, make sure that person’s OK and if you need to wait for the police – wait for the police. It’s a lot easier through the investigation and a lot less potential for more serious crime if you were to flee the scene.”