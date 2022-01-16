DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting the Dayton Poetry Slam: 2022 Debut on Sunday.

On Jan. 16, the Dayton Poetry Slam: 2022 Debut will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the Dayton Poetry Slam, admission is $2 and people have the opportunity to participate in an open mic and the slam.

The open mic sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. and any poems can be read. If you want to participate in the slam, the Dayton Poetry Slam said to have three poems prepared.

The show officially begins at 7:30 p.m. at 700 East 4th St.