DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton invites the community to place a note at its Memorial Tree Aug. 4 to honor the victims of the Oregon District tragedy.
The Memorial Tree is located on Fifth Street in the Oregon District. The note cards will be located by the tree, along with seed packets.
The city has planned a number of other events, some virtual, dubbing them Dayton Shines.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday: ODH to released updated numbers at 2 p.m.
- Federal officers leaving Portland by Thursday, governor says
- Former Dayton official sentenced to 6 months in prison for public corruption
- Dayton plans Memorial Tree to honor victims of Oregon District tragedy
- Minneapolis police identify ‘Umbrella Man’ who helped incite George Floyd riots, warrant says