Dayton plans Memorial Tree to honor victims of Oregon District tragedy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton invites the community to place a note at its Memorial Tree Aug. 4 to honor the victims of the Oregon District tragedy.

The Memorial Tree is located on Fifth Street in the Oregon District. The note cards will be located by the tree, along with seed packets.

The city has planned a number of other events, some virtual, dubbing them Dayton Shines.

