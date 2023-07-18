DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Dayton is planning for a future with sustainable transportation. City leaders say that means providing more eco-friendly options for its residents.

A new comprehensive plan is aiming to build and bring new programs to Dayton. These ideas consist of building out a transportation network getting people around, safely.

“It’s really a comprehensive strategy for how to build out a network so that someone can get safely from their house to the grocery store, from their house to the regional trails, from their house to their job,” Susan Vincent, Dayton City Planner, said. “Really making sure we have the infrastructure on the streets that will help people do that.”

The plan has been in the works for years and since then over a thousand shared their thoughts. Vincent said the community support has been great, but she’s heard mixed opinions.

“For some people they are advocates they are out there, they are riding, they don’t care if there is a bike lane or not, so they are definitely excited that the city is moving forward with this plan but then there’s also those who are less excited about riding their bike because it doesn’t feel safe.”

Vincent added that within the plan, nothing brand new has been introduced yet, but there is anticipation about potential new benefits bringing a uniqueness to Dayton.

The city of Dayton currently provides several forms of sustainable transportation such as the electric scooters, and a bikeshare system including e-bikes and regular bikes.

In August the plan is expected to move to the Dayton City Commission.