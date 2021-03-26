Dayton Philharmonic to perform next concert April 17 at Schuster Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Philharmonic, led by conductor Neal Gittleman, will perform its next concert April 17 at the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center.

A Night of Symphonic Rock will begin at 6 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. The concert is a change from the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s original line-up and will be the first Rockin’ Orchestra concert since January 2020.

Originally, the set below would have started the 2020-21 season, but it has been moved to the 2021-22 season. The celebration of funk will have three major components: