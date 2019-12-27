Dayton Philharmonic to perform “Jazz Music of a Charlie Brown Christmas”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing “Jazz Music of a Charlie Brown Christmas” on Saturday at the Schuster Center.

The concert is taking place at 8 pm in the Mead Theatre at the Schuster Center.

“What we have is a lot of the familiar music that people know from Charlie Brown Christmas and we also have traditional carols that are a part of it and a lot of great jazz,” Patrick Reynolds, conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic, said. “This is really a good time for young audiences, old audiences, people who love jazz people who love Charlie Brown. It’s all there.”

The orchestra will also be joined onstage by the Jim Martinez Quarter.

