Dayton performing arts organizations receive $120,000 grant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Six Dayton performing arts organizations received a $120,000 grant from a local foundation.

At its spring meeting, the Board of the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts awarded $120,000 in general operating support to Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, The Human Race Theatre Company, Dayton Opera, Dayton Ballet, and Muse Machine, according to a release.

The foundation said the grants were made in an effort to help these organizations meet the challenges of the upcoming arts season.

“The year ahead is one of transition for all of the arts organizations – moving beyond the restrictions that were in place during the pandemic,” Board Chairman Richard McCauley said. “They now face challenges in fulfilling their missions through a variety of program formats including streaming, performances before live audiences, and, recordings and tapes with which to enhance their education programs for school children of all ages. The 2021-22 arts season will hopefully bring back audiences to Dayton’s various performance venues.”

The Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts was created by area citizens in 1965 to honor Miriam Rosenthal and to provide the Dayton community with a foundation dedicated solely to the arts.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts in support of Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and the Dayton Philharmonic for the upcoming 2021-2022 Season,” said DPAA Interim President and CEO Patricia McDonald. “We have weathered the storm of the last 18 months of the pandemic and are so excited to launch our new 2021-2022 Season. The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance is back with a full schedule of performances and educational programs designed to fulfill our mission to transform lives through the power of music and dance. This financial assistance will help us welcome audiences back into our theaters and to serve the educators and young learners of our community. We are grateful to the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts for their unwavering support.”

Kappy Kilburn, Executive Director of The Human Race Theatre Company, added, “The support The Human Race Theatre Company has received from the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation over the years has been integral to our ability to produce high quality professional theatre and engage in a meaningful way with the Dayton community. Their belief in our mission with additional support this year is greatly appreciated as it will help us recover from the losses due to the COVID shutdowns and return to our audiences stronger than ever.”

The foundation also pledged to underwrite two special performances in September 2022 that will bring together eight Dayton area performing arts organizations on the stage at the Schuster Center. Included in this program will be the Dayton Bach Society, Dayton Ballet, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus, Dayton Opera, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, The Human Race Theatre Company, and the Muse Machine.

For more information about the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation, visit the website miriamrosenthalfoundation.org.