Dayton pediatrician says kids less likely to be seriously ill with COVID, back-to-school will be an ‘experiment’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Students aren’t the only ones learning new lessons this fall. A Dayton Children’s infectious disease expert says reopening schools safely will be a learning curve for all.

“I think it’s going to be an experiment a little bit as time goes on, learning if we’re doing it wrong or doing it correctly. Hopefully everything will work out fine,” said Dr. Sherman Alter.

According to Dr. Alter, Dayton Children’s has tested about 10,000 children. Currently only about 380 tested positive. Dr. Alter says this shows a promising trend for the reopening of schools.

“We’ve had some sick kids but most are not and almost all of them have done well after being initially ill,” said Dr. Alter.

Dr. Alter says the use of masks, social distancing, and constant sanitiation can make schools safe to reopen but age plays a factor in how fast the coronavirus spreads and how serious the illness is.

“High school students, the staff, and teachers they’re at risk [of] picking it up and also transmitting it. So they need to maintain the use of personal equipment, masks and sanitation,” said Dr. Alter.

Dr. Alter says The American Acadamy of Pediatrics is suggesting that children return to school. Dayton Children’s hospital is also providing an infographic to help parents determine what activities are safest for families to participate in during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure a child isn’t infected then transmits it to Grandma who cares for them three days a week. We have to prevent them from getting an infection,” said Dr. Alter.