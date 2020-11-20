Dayton Peace Prize recipient to be announced Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Peace Accords 25th Anniversary Committee will announce the recipient of the Dayton Peace Prize this Saturday.

November 21 is the 25th anniversary of the initialing of the Dayton Peace Accord in the Hope Hotel ballroom at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. The 1995 negotiations were conducted by the U.S. Department of State and hosted by Wright Patterson Air Force Base from Oct. 31 until the initialing on Nov. 21, ending hostilities that had ravaged the Bosnian region with the loss of an estimated 100,000 lives.

The Dayton Peace Prize recipient will be one of only six people to be awarded the prize since the community-led anniversary committee was founded in 1996. This year’s recipient is a well-known individual in the Dayton area and very deserving of the honor which has previously been awarded to President Bill Clinton, the late Ambassador Richard Holbrooke, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.