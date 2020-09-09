Dayton Peace Museum gifted testimonies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Peace Museum received a powerful gift as 2020 marks 25 years since the Dayton Peace Accords were signed.

Congressman Mike Turner donated testimonies from those who lived through the siege in Bosnia to the museum. He also gifted the museum art pieces and images that represent the bond between Dayton and the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The museum says the gifts come at a pivotal time for Dayton and the world as we all navigate health and social issues.

“An important part of peace is reconciliation, and reconciliation can only happen if there has been some kind of redress for the wrongs that have been committed. A big part of that is testimony of the people who have been wronged,” said Mary Ramey with the museum’s Board of Trustees.

Rep. Turner served as Dayton’s Mayor when the Dayton Accords were signed.

The testimonies will be added later this year.