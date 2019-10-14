Dayton Peace Festival ends with yoga, seminar

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Peace Festival ended its three-day run with a number of events Monday, including community yoga, a Mindfulness Seminar, and a festival.

Monday’s events were the culmination of three days of events to “celebrate the spirit of #DaytonStrong after a long and difficult summer,” according to the Dayton Peace Museum’s website.

James Gallagher, a teacher with Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute, led the Mindfulness Seminar. Other activities throughout the festival included panel discussions with experts on the topic of gun violence, mental health, and racism.

