Dayton Peace Accords exhibit opens at Dayton Peace Museum

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday marked the first night for the Dayton Peace Museum’s new Dayton Peace Accords exhibit.

November 1, 2019, is the 24th anniversary of when the agreement was signed, bringing a stop to genocide and war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Dayton Peace Accords were never intended to be a long-term solution, but a framework for a Bosnian self-governing future.

Despite tension, the peace has held.

“We know since it’s been 24 years, people may be a little fuzzy about the details, so we wanted to provide context for it, talk about the war itself, talk about the incredible peace process that happened here in Dayton,” said Mary Ramey, project coordinator for the Dayton Peace Accords exhibit.

The exhibit features interactive kiosks with stories, videos, photographs, music, and educational maps that teach about the events leading up to and after the accords.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.