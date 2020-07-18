Dayton PD: Uptick in car thefts due to keys left in ignition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police took to Twitter Saturday to warn residents of an uptick in car thefts throughout the area due cars being left running.

“We know it’s hot, and air conditioning makes a car more comfortable,” Dayton PD said in their post. “But please turn off your car and take your keys with you every time you get out.”

With back-to-back heat waves, temperatures are expected to feel like they’re potentially in the 100° range over the weekend.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Melissa Barrington recommends taking frequent breaks in the shade while working outside and to keep hydrated.

#HEADSUP – We've seen an uptick in vehicles being stolen. MANY of the ones taken are left running or have keys inside.

We know it's hot, and air conditioning makes a car more comfortable, but please turn off your car & take your keys with you every time you get out. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 18, 2020