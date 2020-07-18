DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police took to Twitter Saturday to warn residents of an uptick in car thefts throughout the area due cars being left running.
“We know it’s hot, and air conditioning makes a car more comfortable,” Dayton PD said in their post. “But please turn off your car and take your keys with you every time you get out.”
With back-to-back heat waves, temperatures are expected to feel like they’re potentially in the 100° range over the weekend.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Melissa Barrington recommends taking frequent breaks in the shade while working outside and to keep hydrated.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Aldi requiring all customers to wear face masks starting July 27
- Dayton PD: Uptick in car thefts due to keys left in ignition
- Trotwood-Madison Schools to be online first 9 weeks of 2020-21 school year
- Man escapes after being attacked in Union City
- Motorcyclist airlifted after accident in Darke County