Dayton PD tweet about missing person

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 31, in search of Roderick Gardner.

Gardner, 33, has been missing since Sunday, March 29, and was last seen around 4 a.m. on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard wearing blue joggers.

Dayton PD ask that you contact Detective Hastings at 937-333-1196 or Detective Rose at 937-333-1384 if you have seen him.

#ENDANGEREDMISSING #RT – Roderick Gardner, 33, missing from 2140 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. He was last seen around 4am on Sunday, March 29 wearing blue joggers. If you know where Mr. Gardner is or see him, contact Det. Hastings, 937-333-1196 or Det. Rose, 937-333-1384. pic.twitter.com/w7J2tEJcZB — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) March 31, 2020