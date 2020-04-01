Dayton PD tweet about missing person

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 31, in search of Roderick Gardner.

Gardner, 33, has been missing since Sunday, March 29, and was last seen around 4 a.m. on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard wearing blue joggers.

Dayton PD ask that you contact Detective Hastings at 937-333-1196 or Detective Rose at 937-333-1384 if you have seen him.

