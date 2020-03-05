Dayton PD give update on report of car explosion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The sound of a loud explosion was heard across the Dayton area Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called to assist the Dayton Fire Department on reports of an explosion after 10:10 p.m. when authorities discovered a car on fire in the area of Parker Avenue and Home Avenue.

Upon seeing the condition of the vehicle, the Bomb Squad was called out to investigate.

No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.