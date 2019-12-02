Dayton PD to conduct live-fire testing Dec. 3

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Before it goes live later this month, the Dayton Police Department will conduct live-fire testing this week to ensure their ShotSpotter system is working correctly.

In the evening hours of December 3, some residents in the North Main Street and Salem Avenue areas will hear gunfire as part of this testing.

City officials stress that there will be no danger to the public, as no bullets will be shot into any open area.

“Citizen, officer and property safety are our first priority, and every precaution is being taken to have a successful live-fire test,” the City of Dayton says in a release.

ShotSpotter technology was approved for use in the city of Dayton back in July. The system uses acoustic sensors to detect gunshots that can help police pinpoint the location of gunfire in under a minute.

The tests will take place in three different locations, all in sectioned-off areas away from public access.

Police will also be going door to door to notify neighbors who may be affected.

Residents are still encouraged to call 911 if they hear gunshots during the test period, and while the ShotSpotter system is in regular use.

