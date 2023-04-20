DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department shared a “day in the life” of a police officer on Wednesday, offering an inside look at various incidents that officers respond to in a day.

The day begins with roll call, according to the department’s Twitter page, where officers meet at the start of their shift.

Incidents that officers responded to throughout the day included recovering a stolen ATV after the driver was reported to be driving recklessly through the city, recovering a stolen Hyundai and a foot chase that ended with an arrest of a man with a gun.