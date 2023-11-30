DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect related to a recent shooting, as well as any potential witnesses.

The suspect, Brandon Byrd, was working at the H&L Market, 1627 N. Gettysburg Ave., on Wednesday, Nov. 22 when he reportedly got into an argument with another employee. Byrd allegedly left and came back, reportedly firing multiple rounds toward the other employee.

There were no reported injuries, but there were many other people nearby when shots were fired.

Byrd currently has a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of felonious assault. He is a 30-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing approximately 132 pounds.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows someone who did is asked to contact Dayton detectives at 937-333-1232.